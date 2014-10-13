Atlantia planning sale of minority stake in Rome airports: sources

ROME (Reuters) - Italian motorway company Atlantia will put up for sale a stake of up to 20 percent in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) this year as part of plans to cut its holding in ADR to around 60 percent, three sources said on Monday.

The highway group, which currently owns 96 percent of ADR, has hired consultants to advise on the sale and will likely offer the stake to institutional investors and sovereign funds, two of the sources said.

The Rome-based group acquired a controlling stake in Aeroporti di Roma last year when it agreed to merge with Gemina, which owned the majority of ADR.

“Atlantia has already given a mandate to advisors to study an initial sale of 15-20 percent of ADR,” a source said, adding the disposal process would likely start early November.

Another source, however, said Atlantia would open the sale procedure only after the tie-up between Italian airline Alitalia and Etihad airways had won EU regulatory clearance, a step that could take more than a month.

The deal could be worth between 600 and 800 million euros ($1 billion), one source said, citing a value of around 4 billion euros for the entire capital of ADR. Other sources did not confirm this valuation.

The sale of a further 20 percent stake could follow the first tranche disposal, the sources said.

Boston Consulting Group is one of the advisors according to a third source.

Atlantia and Boston Consulting Group declined to comment.