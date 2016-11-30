FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Italy's Atlantia to up stake in Venice airport to 22.1 percent
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 30, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

Italy's Atlantia to up stake in Venice airport to 22.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia will buy an additional 0.8 percent stake in Venice airport operator SAVE raising its overall holding to 22.1 percent, the infrastructure group said on Wednesday.

Atlantia said in a statement it would purchase the further stake from SAVE shareholder Fondazione di Venezia at a price of 15.25 euros per share.

Under an earn-out clause, Atlantia will increase the price paid of a public tender or exchange offer on SAVE shares is launched at a higher price within the next three years.

Earlier this year, Atlantia bought a 21.3 percent stake in SAVE from San Lazzaro Investment Spain, one of the investment vehicles of Amber Capital.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.