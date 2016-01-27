FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantic City emergency manager moves to consulting group
January 27, 2016

Atlantic City emergency manager moves to consulting group

Hilary Russ

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kevin Lavin, appointed a year ago as the emergency manager for New Jersey’s distressed gambling hub Atlantic City, is joining Ankura Consulting Group.

Lavin, tapped by Governor Chris Christie in January 2015 to help turnaround the struggling city, will serve as co-president of Ankura and be on its board, according to a press release on Tuesday.

During his tenure, Lavin and a team of professionals produced two reports that outlined the city’s fiscal crisis and suggested ideas for long-term stability, costing state taxpayers at least $2.62 million in professional fees.

On Tuesday, Christie, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian backed a revised rescue plan that would cede control to the state.

“Kevin Lavin and his team of experts completed their task, and his contract expired Jan. 15,” said Christie spokesman Brian Murray in an email.

Lavin did not immediately reply to multiple requests for comment.

Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
