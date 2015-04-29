Exclusive: Hedge fund Mangrove urges Atlantic Power to return cash - sources

TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund Mangrove Partners is urging Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO) (AT.N) to return cash to shareholders, and it could push for a possible sale or break-up of the company, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Mangrove, which owns about 7.5 percent of Atlantic, is looking at all options to unlock value, the sources said.

One of the sources said New York-based Mangrove wants Atlantic to pay a special dividend of $300 million, or about $2.50 per share.

The fund is also mulling other possibilities for Massachusetts-based Atlantic, which owns U.S. and Canadian power plants, including pushing for a share repurchase and a possible break-up or sale, the source added.

The rationale for a break-up is that it might attract more buyers for parts of the business than the whole, the two sources said. Atlantic’s holdings include natural gas and hydroelectric assets.

Atlantic Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its stock briefly jumped on the news, hitting a six-week high in Toronto and a roughly seven-month high on the New York Stock Exchange. Daily volume reached its highest in a week and a half.

Breaking up or selling Atlantic could require Mangrove to work to replace some directors in order to gain control of the eight-person board.

Mangrove has not yet decided whether to push for a new slate, or whether it would do so at Atlantic’s annual meeting or at a special meeting, the two sources said.

Atlantic previously began the sales process. After conducting a review led by Goldman Sachs and Greenhill & Co last year, its board concluded a sale was not in the company’s best interests.

Soon after, Atlantic was the target of an attack from hedge fund Clinton Group, which lobbied to revive the sale process.

While that never came about, Atlantic put two new independent directors on its board late last year.

As a part of an agreement with Atlantic, Clinton, which holds a 1.9 percent stake in Atlantic, votes its shares in support of Atlantic’s initiatives; it would not be able to support Mangrove’s candidates if a proxy contest were to occur.

Potential buyers of Atlantic’s assets include yield companies, which are often spun off from alternative energy companies, and private equity firms, said one of the sources.

Earlier in the month, Atlantic agreed to sell its wind generation projects to TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O) for about $350 million.