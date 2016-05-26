FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey legislature passes Atlantic City rescue package
May 26, 2016 / 7:40 PM / in a year

New Jersey legislature passes Atlantic City rescue package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New Jersey legislature approved a rescue package on Thursday to help lift Atlantic City out of its fiscal distress and give the struggling gambling hub more time to craft a recovery plan before facing any state takeover.

A spokesman for Governor Chris Christie did not reply to a request for comment on whether the governor would sign the legislation. Christie told a local radio show on Wednesday night that he believed the measures gives him “all of the authority I would need.”

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

