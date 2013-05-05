Shares of Atlas Air could surge: Barron's

(Reuters) - Shares of global air-freight operator Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW.O) are undervalued and now is a good time for investors to get on board, financial newspaper Barron’s said on Sunday.

Atlas’ price was recently around $42 a share, trading at eight times 2014 earnings estimates, versus its historic range of 12 to 15 times. As a result, some investors and analysts think the stock could climb nearly 50 percent to $60, the article said.

Stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings last week, along with bright earnings prospects on the back of demand for its new fleet of fuel-efficient Boeing (BA.N) 747-8 air freighters and a pickup in global volume, are positives for the company’s stock, Barron’s said.