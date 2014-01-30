FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlas Copco sees flat demand as mining slump dents orders
January 30, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Atlas Copco sees flat demand as mining slump dents orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Compressor and mining gear maker Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) said on Thursday it expected demand to remain flat in the first quarter as spending cuts across the mining industry caused a slightly deeper than expected fall in its quarterly orders.

Mining firms are retrenching after a decade of expansion in the face of softer metal prices and investor anger over budget overruns, with Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) alone slashing billions of dollars in spending.

This has meant lower mining gear sales for Atlas and its cross-town rival Sandvik (SAND.ST), which together account for over half the global supply of underground mining equipment.

Atlas Copco, which also makes a wide range of compressors, construction equipment and industrial tools, said its fourth-quarter order bookings fell 7 percent on the year versus a mean forecast for a 5 percent decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“The demand for mining equipment continued to be soft and the order intake decreased compared to the previous year for all types of equipment,” the company said in a statement.

In its mining unit alone, which has seen order intake fall by a third from a peak in early 2012, bookings were down 20 percent and the company noted weakness also in its service business, which had been robust through the downturn.

“Sequentially, the volumes of service, spare parts and consumables were slightly lower,” the company said.

Atlas Copco said it expected demand for its products and services across the group to be roughly unchanged in the near term, by which it usually means the current quarter.

The company said operating profit fell to 4.16 billion crowns ($643.5 million) from 4.70 billion a year-ago, in line with the mean forecast of in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Keiron Henderson

