Atlassian raises $462 million in IPO: sources

Employees of software firm Atlassian are seen inside a meeting room at the company's office in central Sydney June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM.O) raised $462 million in its initial public offering in New York on Wednesday, as investors gave the Australian software company a warmer reception versus other stock market hopefuls in the technology sector this year.

The company priced its IPO at $21 per share, above its previously indicated range of $19 to $20 per share. Including debt, it values Atlassian at $4.4 billion, higher than its last private valuation of $3.3 billion.

An Atlassian spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.