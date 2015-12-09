FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlassian raises $462 million in IPO: sources
#Business News
December 9, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Atlassian raises $462 million in IPO: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees of software firm Atlassian are seen inside a meeting room at the company's office in central Sydney June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM.O) raised $462 million in its initial public offering in New York on Wednesday, as investors gave the Australian software company a warmer reception versus other stock market hopefuls in the technology sector this year.

The company priced its IPO at $21 per share, above its previously indicated range of $19 to $20 per share. Including debt, it values Atlassian at $4.4 billion, higher than its last private valuation of $3.3 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement.

An Atlassian spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
