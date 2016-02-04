FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software maker Atlassian's revenue up 45 percent
#Technology News
February 4, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Software maker Atlassian's revenue up 45 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian Atlassian Corp PLC (TEAM.O) reported a 44.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue as more customers purchased its software that help companies collaborate and manage their operations.

Net income inched up to $5.1 million in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $5.0 million a year earlier. On a per shares basis, profit was flat at 3 cents.

Atlassian, which listed on the Nasdaq in December, said revenue rose to $109.7 million from $75.8 million.

The company added more than 2,600 net new customers in the quarter.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

