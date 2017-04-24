FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
will.i.am to mix tech know-how with banking at Britain's Atom
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 24, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 4 months ago

will.i.am to mix tech know-how with banking at Britain's Atom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Recording artist Will.i.am performs at Bercy stadium in Paris, December 16, 2013.Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Atom has hired pop star will.i.am as a strategic adviser to its board as the app-based bank seeks to grow.

Atom is the latest foray into digital technology for the rapper-turned-entrepreneur who has launched a smartwatch with Deutsche Telekom and partnered with tech giants Apple and Intel.

"The scale of Atom's ambition to help people understand and manage their money better ... is awesome," will.i.am, who rose to prominence with The Black Eyed Peas, said in a statement.

Atom, one of a number of new banks attempting to compete with Britain's high street lenders by offering a faster, mobile-based service, said in a statement on Monday that will.i.am's knowledge of technology would help it expand.

Durham-based Atom launched in 2016 via online app stores and offers savings accounts and retail mortgages via intermediaries.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Alexander Smith

