November 7, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Atos forecasts higher 2014 revenue, operating margin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French IT service firm Atos said on Friday it expected improved operating margins and revenue this year, thanks to cost savings and the recent acquisition of French cloud and cyber security group Bull.

Atos, which competes with global IT giants such as IBM and Accenture, predicted 2014 revenue would rise by around 5 percent. It made the forecast - the first time it has given a specific figure - after third-quarter revenue rose 5.9 percent rise to 2.2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

On a like-for-like basis, which excludes acquisitions, the company said it aimed for nearly stable 2014 revenue.

Atos posted a 0.9 percent decline in like-for-like sales in the third quarter, as price competition weighed on its managed services business in France, Germany, Benelux and the Nordic countries.

The company stuck to its goal for a 2014 operating margin of between 7.5 percent and 8 percent of sales, compared with 7.5 percent in 2013, and finance chief Michel-Alain Proch said it aimed for a further improvement in operating margin in 2015.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
