FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T to sell Yellow Pages stake to Cerberus
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2012 / 12:52 PM / in 6 years

AT&T to sell Yellow Pages stake to Cerberus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An At&T logo is seen atop a store in Beverly Hills, California August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Monday it would sell a 53 percent stake in its Yellow Pages business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL}, which will pay AT&T $750 million in cash and take on $200 million in debt.

AT&T had said in January that it would consider selling the dwindling business, which generated about $3.3 billion in revenue in 2011. After the deal the telephone directory business will honor existing union contracts, the company said.

AT&T said it expects the deal to have a minimal effect on 2012 earnings and does not expect a material gain or loss.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.