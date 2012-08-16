FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T says attack temporarily cut internet access
August 16, 2012

AT&T says attack temporarily cut internet access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc said some business customers temporarily lost internet access because its network was targeted by unknown attackers on Wednesday.

Company spokesman Mark Siegel said that domain name system, or DNS, servers that direct traffic for AT&T customers were targeted at two locations by a distributed denial of service attack.

In such attacks perpetrators target a server with a lot of requests at the same time, making it unavailable to users.

The issue has now been resolved, he said.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore

