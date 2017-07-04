AT&T customers in central Indiana including Indianapolis experienced service outages on Monday and into Tuesday morning after a fiber wire was cut, the company said.

Customers in Brownsburg and Danville, communities west of Indianapolis, were experiencing issues with wireless and wireline services, the company told Reuters in a Twitter message early on Tuesday.

The service interruptions were caused by a third party who cut a fiber wire, the company said.

"Technicians are on site and working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue," the company added.

According to Downdetector.com, reports of AT&T outages began at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Monday. Some 42 percent of the reports involved no internet service and 36 percent involved no phone service, the online service that tracks cell and internet outages reported.

"We apologize but there is currently a large outage in your area! Our techs are working diligently to get issues resolved!," AT&T told a customer in Indiana on Monday evening.

AT&T customers also reported experiencing service issues in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and several metropolitan areas along the East Coast, a map on Downdetector.com showed.

