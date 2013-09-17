FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T seeking buyers for towers, could fetch $5 billion - Bloomberg
September 17, 2013 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

AT&T seeking buyers for towers, could fetch $5 billion - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc is seeking buyers for its wireless telecommunication towers and is working with TAP Advisors LLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co on the sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The assets could fetch about $5 billion and buyers could include Crown Castle International Corp, SBA Communications Corp and American Tower Corp, the report said, citing one of the people. (link.reuters.com/qus23v)

AT&T declined to comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel

