Canada beef, pork production seen below USDA official estimates: attache

(Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Ottawa:

”Beef production is expected to decline in 2014. The new Post estimate is 1,010,000 metric tons (MT), or 10,000 MT below the USDA estimate and 25,000 MT below the anticipated production level for 2013.

”In 2014, hog loss is expected to exceed the earlier estimate, given that the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) reached Canada at the beginning of the year. Currently, there are over 30 reported cases of PEDv on farms, the great majority of which in the province of Ontario, and few isolated cases in Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

”The new hog slaughter estimate for 2014 is 20,900,000 head, or 500,000 head below the official USDA estimate, and only marginally lower than in 2013.

”Pork production is currently estimated at 1,820,000 metric tons (MT), or 30,000 MT below the USDA forecast, and unchanged from the prior year.

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

