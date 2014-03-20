FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada beef, pork production seen below USDA official estimates: attache
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 20, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Canada beef, pork production seen below USDA official estimates: attache

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Ottawa:

”Beef production is expected to decline in 2014. The new Post estimate is 1,010,000 metric tons (MT), or 10,000 MT below the USDA estimate and 25,000 MT below the anticipated production level for 2013.

”In 2014, hog loss is expected to exceed the earlier estimate, given that the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) reached Canada at the beginning of the year. Currently, there are over 30 reported cases of PEDv on farms, the great majority of which in the province of Ontario, and few isolated cases in Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

”The new hog slaughter estimate for 2014 is 20,900,000 head, or 500,000 head below the official USDA estimate, and only marginally lower than in 2013.

”Pork production is currently estimated at 1,820,000 metric tons (MT), or 30,000 MT below the USDA forecast, and unchanged from the prior year.

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

To see the full report, go to:

link.reuters.com/syq77v

Reporting by Christine Stebbins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.