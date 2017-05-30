FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Offshore driller Ensco to buy Atwood Oceanics in $839 million deal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 30, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 3 months ago

Offshore driller Ensco to buy Atwood Oceanics in $839 million deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Offshore driller Ensco Plc said it would buy smaller rival Atwood Oceanics Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $839 million to add high-specification offshore rigs to its fleet.

Atwood shareholders will receive 1.6 Ensco shares for each Atwood share.

The deal, which values each Atwood share at $10.72, represents a premium of 32.6 percent to the company's Friday close.

Atwood's shares surged 27.4 percent to $10.24 in premarket trading on Tuesday, while Ensco was down 6.3 percent at $6.29.

Oil and gas producers, recovering from a 55 percent fall in global crude prices since mid-2014, are focusing their efforts on more lucrative shale drilling, while scaling back spending on expensive offshore projects.

This dip in offshore drilling activity has weighed on rates for offshore rigs, eroding cash flows at companies such as Atwood and Ensco that lease out these rigs.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, DNB Markets and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc were Ensco's financial advisers. The company's legal adviser was Latham Watkins LLP.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC was Atwood's financial adviser and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP was its legal adviser.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.