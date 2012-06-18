FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's AU says U.S. patent case win affirmed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 18, 2012 / 12:38 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's AU says U.S. patent case win affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work on LCD panels in the new AU Optronics plant in Trencin June 28, 2011. T REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

TAIPEI (Reuters) - AU Optronics (2409.TW), the world’s No.4 flat panel maker, said a U.S. trade body had affirmed an earlier ruling that the Taiwanese company did not violate patents owned by Thomson Licensing.

The International Trade Commission upheld a preliminary decision that AU did not infringe on any valid claim of patents asserted by Thomson, AU said in a brief statement on Sunday. It did not elaborate.

The case, brought by Thomson in 2010, concerned LCD panel display technologies. The company had sought a ban on imports into the U.S. of some AU products.

Thomson is a unit of French digital video firm Technicolor (TCH.PA), which is restructuring after financial difficulties.

Reporting by Jonathan Standing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.