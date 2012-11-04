FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auckland International Airport appoints Adrian Littlewood CEO
November 4, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Auckland International Airport appoints Adrian Littlewood CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest airport Auckland International Airport Ltd (AIA.NZ) has appointed Adrian Littlewood as its new chief executive.

Littlewood, the company’s current general manager of retail and commercial, replaces Simon Moutter who moved to be head of Telecom Corp Ltd TEL.NZ.

He has been with the company since 2009 and has been credited with driving strong growth in the retail and commercial operations, which provide around 40 percent of the company’s revenue.

Shares in the top-10 stock closed on Friday at NZ$2.64.

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
