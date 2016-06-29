Banksy's spray painted SWAT Van seen fetching $400,000 at auction

LONDON (Reuters) - A SWAT van spray painted by elusive street artist Banksy will go under the hammer at a London auction on Wednesday with an estimated sale price of around $400,000.

"SWAT Van" shows a group of armed agents hoodwinked by a boy on one side while the character Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' is depicted on the other. Auction house Bonhams has an estimated sale price for the work in between 200,000 pounds to 300,000 pounds ($266,340 - $399,510).

Banksy, who has kept his identity secret, is known for works on buildings displaying ironic as well as provocative social commentary.