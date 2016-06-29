FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audrey Hepburn letters to go under the hammer
June 29, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Audrey Hepburn letters to go under the hammer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A collection of late British actress Audrey Hepburn's letters to her mentor go on auction at Bonhams in London on Wednesday.

The series of letters date to the 1950s, a tumultuous time in the late actress' life, and were sent to her acting coach Sir Felix Aylmer. They are expected to sell for up to 4,000 pounds ($5,380).

The letters will be auctioned alongside a collection of guitars owned by the late musician Gary Moore and a notebook belonging to Freddie Mercury, the late star of the band Queen.

Reporting by Sarah Mills, writing by Gayle Issa

