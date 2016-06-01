A day in the life of Picasso: artist's same-day works up for sale

Art handlers pose with "Nature morte" (L) and "Nature morte aux volets verts" by Pablo Picasso, at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, June 1, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Two still life works by Pablo Picasso painted on the same day are among offerings at an upcoming London auction that also features works by Amedeo Modigliani, Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee.

Picasso's "Nature morte" and "Nature morte aux volets verts", from Dec. 29, 1946, are each are estimated at 2 million pounds-3 million pounds ($2.89 million-$4.33 million) and will go under the hammer at Christie's auction on June 22.

"It gives such an amazing insight into how Picasso was working," Jay Vincze, head of the Impressionist and Modern Art department at Christie's London, told Reuters. "Rarely do we see a pair of paintings painted on the same day."

Estimated at 5 million to 7 million pounds, Modigliani's "Madame Hanka Zborowska" portrait is leading the sale alongwith Monet's "L'Ancienne rue de la Chaussée, Argenteuil", estimated at 4.5 million to 6.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6923 pounds)