FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
A day in the life of Picasso: artist's same-day works up for sale
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
June 1, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

A day in the life of Picasso: artist's same-day works up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Art handlers pose with "Nature morte" (L) and "Nature morte aux volets verts" by Pablo Picasso, at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, June 1, 2016.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Two still life works by Pablo Picasso painted on the same day are among offerings at an upcoming London auction that also features works by Amedeo Modigliani, Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee.

Picasso's "Nature morte" and "Nature morte aux volets verts", from Dec. 29, 1946, are each are estimated at 2 million pounds-3 million pounds ($2.89 million-$4.33 million) and will go under the hammer at Christie's auction on June 22.

"It gives such an amazing insight into how Picasso was working," Jay Vincze, head of the Impressionist and Modern Art department at Christie's London, told Reuters. "Rarely do we see a pair of paintings painted on the same day."

Estimated at 5 million to 7 million pounds, Modigliani's "Madame Hanka Zborowska" portrait is leading the sale alongwith Monet's "L'Ancienne rue de la Chaussée, Argenteuil", estimated at 4.5 million to 6.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6923 pounds)

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.