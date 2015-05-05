FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Satisfaction' guaranteed - Stones' bassist Wyman sells cars
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 5, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

'Satisfaction' guaranteed - Stones' bassist Wyman sells cars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman arrives with wife Suzanne Accosta for a memorial service for the broadcaster David Frost at Westminster Abbey in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - A Mercedes-Benz sedan and a Citroen with a Maserati engine that Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman says he used to drive to recording sessions and to visit artists and writers in France, will be auctioned off in June, Bonham’s said on Tuesday.

The cars, a 1966 Mercedes-Benz 250 S and a 1971 Citroen Maserati SM, are to be sold at a car auction in Chichester, England on June 26, the auction house said.

It said the Mercedes was valued at 20,000-25,000 pounds, while the Citroen was estimated at 35-40,000 pounds.

Wyman drove the cars to studios during recording sessions for several Rolling Stones albums, including “Beggars Banquet” and “Exile on Main Street”, Bonham’s said.

“I had the very first Mercedes that featured blacked-out windows. Everyone was getting black windows – Mick Jagger and Brian Jones did in their Minis,” Wyman said in a statement released by Bonham‘s.

”Mercedes had never done black windows, though, so I had to contribute to the research on how to make them. It cost me about 350 pounds.

”Then of course, I got stopped all the time. The police usually just wanted to see who was in it.”

Wyman said that he had driven the Maserati in the south of France and had used it on trips to visit the artists Marc Chagall and Cesar Baldaccini, and the American writer James Baldwin.

Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.