Dubai says starts building world's tallest tower
DUBAI Dubai said on Monday it had started building what would be the world's tallest tower, another record for the city that is already home to the highest skyscraper - the Burj Khalifa.
LONDON A rare "fancy vivid blue" diamond ring goes on display in London this week ahead of a November auction where it is seen fetching up to $25 million.
The stone, named "The Sky Blue Diamond", weighs 8.01 carats and is mounted on a ring by jeweler Cartier. It will be sold at Sotheby's Nov. 16 "Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels" in Geneva, with a pre-sale estimate of $15 million-$25 million.
"It really is the color of a summer sky with this beautiful brilliance and subtlety about the stone," said David Bennett, worldwide chairman of Sotheby's International jeweler division.
(Reporting By Francis Maguire)
DUBAI Dubai said on Monday it had started building what would be the world's tallest tower, another record for the city that is already home to the highest skyscraper - the Burj Khalifa.
ABU DHABI The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi will be ready to welcome worshippers by the end of 2017, a businessman overseeing the project said on Tuesday.
JAKARTA An increasing number of Indonesians are taking a stand against digital games like Pokemon Go that they say erode values, and encouraging children to play traditional toys like wooden spinning tops and bamboo pinwheels.