Oppenheimer Blue diamond may fetch $45 million at auction, says Christie's
April 25, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Oppenheimer Blue diamond may fetch $45 million at auction, says Christie's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The largest “fancy vivid blue” diamond ever to be offered at auction will form part of a dazzling jewelry sale in Geneva next month where it is seen as possibly fetching around $45 million, according to Christie‘s.

The rectangular-cut “Oppenheimer Blue”, which is measured at 14.62 carats, will take its place in the Magnificent Jewels auction on May 18 which will feature more than 280 lots from 19th century pieces to contemporary designs.

“It’s quite likely to make a world record price,” David Warren, senior international jewelry director, head of jewelry Middle East at Christie‘s, told Reuters at a media preview in London.

Last year, a rare and flawless “Blue Moon Diamond” sold for $48.4 million.

Reporting by Nadeem Shad; Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Richard Balmforth

