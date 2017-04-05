FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Pink Star' diamond sells for record $71.2 million in bidding war
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
April 4, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 6 months ago

'Pink Star' diamond sells for record $71.2 million in bidding war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A 59.60-carat pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday to local jewelers Chow Tai Fook after a five-minute bidding war between three phone bidders.

The “Pink Star”, the largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America according to Sotheby‘s, set “a new record for any diamond or jewel at auction”, the auction house tweeted.

The diamond failed to sell in November 2013. The gem fetched a record $83 million but the buyer could not pay.

However, Patti Wong, chairman of Sotheby’s Asia, said the Tuesday’s three bidders had been vetted for this sale.

“All three bidders...have a long standing relationship with the company and we were very, very confident that all three bidders had the financial capability and of course the buyer definitely had the financial capability,” she said.

“We’re not worried at all.”

Reporting by Pak Yiu; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.