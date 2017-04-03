Sharp frosts damage French wine production
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
HONG KONG An Andy Warhol portrait of former Chinese leader Chairman Mao Zedong has sold for $12.6 million at a Hong Kong auction, less than the $15 million it was expected to fetch.
The painting was sold to a private Asian collector at Sotheby's evening sale on Sunday.
Warhol began his series of silk-screen portraits of Mao in 1972 when ties between then Cold War foes China and the United States began to thaw after U.S. President Richard Nixon's historic trip to Beijing.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment for the elderly.