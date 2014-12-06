FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Giant white truffle fetches more than $61,000 at New York auction
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
December 6, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Giant white truffle fetches more than $61,000 at New York auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A white truffle from Italy, said to be the largest in the world, sold for $61,250 at an auction in New York on Saturday, Sotheby’s said.

The truffle, which weighs 4.16 lbs (1.89 kg), was purchased by a buyer from Taiwan who bid by telephone, the auction house said.

The massive fungus was discovered in Italy last week by Sabatino Truffles, one of the largest suppliers. It is stored in an airtight box, Sotheby’s said.

White truffles, one of the most coveted and expensive delicacies in the world, are found only in certain areas of Italy from October through December. They grow wild in forests and are detected by specially trained dogs and experienced hunters.

They vary in size and are valued for their flavor and aroma.

Sotheby’s said the truffle was the largest ever found. It is nearly twice the size of a truffle that was sold in 2010 for $417,200, although the two sale prices are not necessarily comparable, a Sotheby’s spokesman said.

The earlier sale took place at a charity dinner in Hong Kong while Saturday’s auction had only one bidder, he said.

The Balestra family of Sabatino Truffles said it plans to donate proceeds from the sale to several charities.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Additional reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.