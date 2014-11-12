U.S. sells bills at highest interest rate since March

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $40 billion in four-week, or one-month, bills at an interest rate of 0.045 percent, the highest level since an auction on March 25.

The amount of bids for the latest one-month T-bill issue to the amount of offered, or the bid-to-cover ratio, was 3.84, which was the lowest in a month.

Last week, the Treasury sold $36 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.035 percent with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.02.