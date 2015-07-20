FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells three-month bills at highest rate since March
#Business News
July 20, 2015 / 4:08 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells three-month bills at highest rate since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion in three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.030 percent, which was the highest since March 30 and above 0.015 percent at the three previous auctions, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-month T-bill issue offered 912796GK9= was 3.83, lower than prior week’s 4.07. US3MINV=RR

Meanwhile, the Treasury will pay on $24 billion of six-month T-bills an interest rate of 0.135 percent, matching the level last set at an auction on March 30 and higher than previous auction’s 0.100 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest six-month bill auction 912796GY9= was 3.67, higher than last week’s 3.89 and the lowest since March 30. US6MINV=RR

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
