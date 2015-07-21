U.S. sells one-year bills at highest rate since 2010

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion of one-year T-bills at an interest rate of 0.330 percent, the highest since June 2010 and above the 0.290 percent posted at the last one-year auction held in June.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-year or 52-week bills offered 912796GW3= was 3.37, lower than the 3.44 seen in June and the lowest since December 2009. US1YINV=RR

Meanwhile, the Treasury will pay on $40 billion in one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.035 percent, which was the highest since March 31 and above 0.020 percent a week earlier, according to Treasury data.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest one-month bill auction 912796ET2= was 3.52. This was above prior week’s 2.98 which was the lowest since October 2003. US1MINV=RR