FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sells one-year bills at highest rate since 2010
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells one-year bills at highest rate since 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion of one-year T-bills at an interest rate of 0.330 percent, the highest since June 2010 and above the 0.290 percent posted at the last one-year auction held in June.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-year or 52-week bills offered 912796GW3= was 3.37, lower than the 3.44 seen in June and the lowest since December 2009. US1YINV=RR

Meanwhile, the Treasury will pay on $40 billion in one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.035 percent, which was the highest since March 31 and above 0.020 percent a week earlier, according to Treasury data.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest one-month bill auction 912796ET2= was 3.52. This was above prior week’s 2.98 which was the lowest since October 2003. US1MINV=RR

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.