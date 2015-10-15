FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. enlarges bill auctions to biggest since March
October 15, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. enlarges bill auctions to biggest since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will increase the sizes of three-month and six-month bill auctions next week to their biggest since March even as the government approaches its statutory debt ceiling in the coming weeks.

The Treasury said it will sell $26 billion in three-month bills and $26 billion in six-month bills on Monday.

The last time the Treasury sold these weekly amounts of T-bill maturities was in March 16.

Earlier this week, it auctioned $20 billion of three-month bills at zero interest rate and $20 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.080 percent, which was the lowest level in nearly four months.

The government’s finance arm had reduced its T-bill issuance in anticipation of hitting its legal $18.1 trillion borrowing limit.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a letter to federal lawmakers that the government won’t be able to borrow more money after Nov. 3 in a bid to urge them to raise the debt ceiling.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

