a year ago
Whitney Houston, Prince memorabilia to hit auction block
June 23, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Whitney Houston, Prince memorabilia to hit auction block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - From costumes to instruments, a selection of music memorabilia will go under the hammer in Beverly Hills this week, including items belonging to late singers Whitney Houston and Prince.

Heritage Auctions is offering a selection of belongings of Houston, who died in 2012, including clothes, awards, earrings as well as personal documents at the June 24-25 sale.

Also up for grabs is Prince's Yellow Cloud electric guitar, which has an opening bid of $30,000. Prince died in April of an accidental, self-administered overdose of an opioid painkiller.

Reporting By Jane Ross; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
