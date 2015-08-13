FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi to develop batteries for electric SUVs with Samsung SDI, LG Chem
August 13, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

Audi to develop batteries for electric SUVs with Samsung SDI, LG Chem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Audi logo is seen on the radiator grill of an Audi vehicle at a car dealer in Eching near Munich March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

SEOUL (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi said it will develop batteries for electrically powered sport utility vehicles (SUVs) that can run more than 500 kilometers per charge, in partnerships with South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd and Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

The South Korean companies will supply the batteries from plants in Europe, Audi said in a statement on Thursday.

Audi, Samsung SDI and LG Chem declined to give financial terms of the respective partnerships.

LG Chem’s automotive customers include General Motors, Renault SA, and Daimler AG, while Samsung SDI supplies electric vehicle batteries to BMW and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).

Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
