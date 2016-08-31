Hong Kong Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) global Audi sales chief said on Wednesday that talks with U.S. authorities over large-engined diesel cars found to have cheated emissions tests are progressing well and a technical and financial settlement could be agreed as soon as October.
"(We're) in really good discussions with U.S. authorities," said Dietmar Voggenreiter, head of sales and marketing worldwide at VW premium brand Audi (NSUG.DE), speaking in an interview with Reuters in Hong Kong.
"Hopefully in October, latest in the beginning of November, we will have the final agreement with the U.S." on 3.0 liter engine vehicles.
VW in June agreed with U.S authorities to pay up to $15.3 billion for car buybacks and fixes to 475,000 2.0-litre VW and Audi diesel vehicles equipped with software that tricks emissions tests. The accord did not include fixes for 80,000 VW, Audi and Porsche 3.0 liter engine that could potentially cost billions more if the automaker needs to buy them back.
The diesel emissions scandal, affecting roughly 11 million vehicles worldwide, continues to drag on VW and Audi profits, with Audi set to miss profitability targets this year and the core VW brand recording a 12 percent year-on-year drop in profit in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
