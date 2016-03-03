Audi CEO rules out selling Lamborghini, Ducati brands

Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board, Audi AG, speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

INGOLSTADT, Germany (Reuters) - Audi (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Rupert Stadler has ruled out selling its Italian brands Lamborghini and Ducati to help offset costs of its emissions test-rigging scandal.

“Those brands belong to Audi and, together with us, have an excellent future,” Stadler said at an earnings press conference on Thursday at the carmaker’s base in Ingolstadt.

Separately, sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter said he expects “moderate” growth of Audi’s deliveries in China this year, after sales in its largest market slipped 1.4 percent in 2015 to 571,000 vehicles.