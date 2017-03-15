FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich prosecutors investigate emissions cheating in Audi cars
March 15, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 5 months ago

Munich prosecutors investigate emissions cheating in Audi cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German car manufacturer Audi is seen at a building of a car dealer in Duebendorf, Switzerland November 22, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors said they have launched an investigation of unknown persons in connection with the sale of around 80,000 Audi diesel vehicles in the United States on suspicion that they were fitted with devices to cheat on emissions tests.

Premises of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury unit Audi as well as seven other locations are being searched by several prosecutor's offices and state police from the German states of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Lower Saxony, where VW is based.

Audi said earlier on Wednesday that German prosecutors were searching its headquarters in Ingolstadt and a factory in Neckarsulm.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers

