Lamborghini CEO to head Audi's performance car unit

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, speaks next to the new Aventador car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lamborghini Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann will take the helm of Audi’s (VOWG_p.DE) performance car division quattro GmbH, Audi said on Monday.

Winkelmann, who has run the Volkswagen-owned Italian supercar brand since 2005, will become head of Audi quattro GmbH on March 15, the carmaker said.

Audi did not say who will succeed Winkelmann as CEO of the Sant‘Agata Bolognese-based brand. Spokesmen for Audi and Lamborghini were not immediately available for comment.

