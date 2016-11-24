Volvo Cars' Peter Mertens, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, speaks during a media event to showcase the new Volvo S90 car model in Gothenburg, Sweden December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency

BERLIN Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury division Audi has appointed a Volvo research and development (R&D) expert as new head of technical development, filling a key management position as the brand grapples with its emissions scandal.

Peter Mertens, previously senior vice president for R&D at Volvo Car Corporation, will take up his role at Audi as soon as possible, a spokesman for Audi said on Thursday.

Mertens will replace former R&D chief Stefan Knirsch who left the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer in September following reports that he knew about the use of cheat software in 3.0 liter diesel engines and gave false testimony under oath.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)