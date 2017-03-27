FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Audi halts A4, A5 production at Ingolstadt over parts shortage
March 27, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 5 months ago

VW's Audi halts A4, A5 production at Ingolstadt over parts shortage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Audi cars are parked in front of the company's headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, March 15, 2017.Lukas Barth

BERLIN (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi (NSUG.DE) will halt production of the A4 and A5 luxury models at its Ingolstadt base this week until Thursday due to a parts shortage after a fire at a supplier, it said on Monday.

Audi produces 1,400 A4 and A5 models per day at the plant, its largest, so it will lose 5,600 vehicles this week. A fire at a supplier making front wall cladding had disrupted parts deliveries, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

About 8,500 of the 43,000 workers Audi employs at the plant will be affected and will not be working between Monday and Thursday, she said. Production of A4 and A5 models at a plant in Neckarsulm had not been affected.

German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported the stoppages earlier on Monday.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Susan Thomas

