A 2017 Audi R8 V10 is seen at the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury brand Audi is set to announce the recall of around 170,000 cars in the United States due to potentially faulty airbags made by Japanese company Takata, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.