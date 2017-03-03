FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Audi recalls 681,000 cars in China over coolant-pump risks
March 3, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 6 months ago

VW's Audi recalls 681,000 cars in China over coolant-pump risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German car manufacturer Audi is seen at a building of a car dealer in Duebendorf, Switzerland November 22, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury division Audi (NSUG.DE) is recalling 681,000 cars in China to fix coolant pumps that could overheat, a spokesman said.

The measure is part of a global recall affecting around 1.1 million units of the A4, A5, Q5, A6 and A8 hybrid models whose engine control units will require software updates to resolve the problem, he said.

Audi already recalled 390,000 vehicles affected by coolant-pump malfunction in North America in late January, the spokesman said, about a third of the 1.1 million cars affected.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

