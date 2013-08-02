FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi aims to hit sales target of 1.5 million cars two years early
August 2, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 4 years

Audi aims to hit sales target of 1.5 million cars two years early

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Audi logo sign is seen inside the lobby at the U.S. headquarters building of the Volkswagen Group of America in Herndon, Virginia, September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

BERLIN (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi, Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) key profit driver, aims to hit its sales target of 1.5 million cars two years early in 2013.

“We will keep growing this year despite a partially difficult market environment,” sales chief Luca de Meo said in the quarterly earnings statement published on Friday.

Audi, which contributed about 40 percent to VW’s 3.43 billion-euro ($4.54 billion) second-quarter profit, said it will stand by a goal of keeping its profit margin at the upper end of a 8-10 percent target range this year, after 11 percent in 2012.

Powered by demand from China and the United States, Audi’s first-half deliveries rose 6.4 percent to 780,500 autos, just 24,000 shy of luxury market leader BMW’s (BMWG.DE) vehicle sales.

As a result, 2013 sales may increase slightly above last year’s 48.8 billion euros, the company said.

Ingolstadt-based Audi, which eclipsed Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz in 2011 as the world’s No. 2 premium automaker, has a goal of increasing sales to over 2 million by 2020.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
