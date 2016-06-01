FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Audi to keep profitability high despite plant, model costs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 1, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Audi to keep profitability high despite plant, model costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Audi logo is seen at an automobile centre in Minsk, Belarus, May 17, 2016.Vasily Fedosenko

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi expects to keep its operating profit margin within a target range of 8-10 percent this year despite growing spending on new factories and ramp-up costs of new models.

First-quarter operating profit at Volkswagen's flagship premium brand fell to 1.30 billion euros ($1.45 billion) before special items from 1.42 billion a year earlier, Audi said on Wednesday, with the operating margin falling to 9 percent from 9.7 percent.

Audi set aside 100 million euros in the January-March period to cover costs related to possible further recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp airbags, it said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.