Audi to keep profitability high despite plant, model costs

The Audi logo is seen at an automobile centre in Minsk, Belarus, May 17, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi expects to keep its operating profit margin within a target range of 8-10 percent this year despite growing spending on new factories and ramp-up costs of new models.

First-quarter operating profit at Volkswagen's flagship premium brand fell to 1.30 billion euros ($1.45 billion) before special items from 1.42 billion a year earlier, Audi said on Wednesday, with the operating margin falling to 9 percent from 9.7 percent.

Audi set aside 100 million euros in the January-March period to cover costs related to possible further recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp airbags, it said.