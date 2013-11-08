FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi says October sales up 6.7 percent on compact car demand
November 8, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Audi says October sales up 6.7 percent on compact car demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Audi cars are reflected in mirrors during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi (VOWG_p.DE) said sales in October increased 6.7 percent compared to the same month a year earlier to 131,950 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on demand for the compact A3 and Q3 models.

Ten-month deliveries were up 7.5 percent to 1.31 million vehicles, the Volkswagen-owned (VOWG_p.DE) division said on Friday, citing double-digit growth in the United States and China.

By comparison, Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz, which dropped to third place behind Audi in 2011 in global luxury-sales charts, earlier this week reported a new record in October deliveries. Mercedes sold 126,421 cars last month, a 15.3 percent gain, thanks to demand for its new E-Class.

Luxury-market leader BMW (BMWG.DE) is expected to publish monthly deliveries next week.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

