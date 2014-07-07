FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi says first-half vehicle sales rise 11.4 percent to record high
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 7, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Audi says first-half vehicle sales rise 11.4 percent to record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Audi is pictured on a wheel at India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury automaker Audi said first-half sales rose 11.4 percent to a record 869,350 vehicles thanks to strong demand for its A3 model.

June sales rose 10.8 percent to 155,450 cars, Volkswagen’s luxury division said in a statement on Monday.

“We will carry forward the momentum from the first half of the year into the second half,” Audi sales chief Luca de Meo said.

The automaker had already announced half year record sales in China, its biggest global market.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.