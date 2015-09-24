FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi's R&D boss, Porsche engine chief to quit: Bild
September 24, 2015

Audi's R&D boss, Porsche engine chief to quit: Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two of Volkswagen group’s highest-ranking engineers will be forced to quit as the German carmaker is pushing steps to clear up the diesel emissions scandal, Bild reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company sources.

Audi’s R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg, a long-time VW brand executive and Porsche’s engine chief Wolfgang Hatz will be dismissed at a meeting of the supervisory board on Friday, the newspaper said.

VW and Porsche declined comment while Audi couldn’t be reached for comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
