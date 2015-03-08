FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Audi outsells Mercedes again in February
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 8, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

VW's Audi outsells Mercedes again in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Audi four rings logo is seen with an 2015 R8 Competition coupe (rear) at the press day for the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi (VOWG_p.DE) outsold German rival Mercedes-Benz for a second month in February as the Volkswagen division benefited from its revamped model lineup.

Sales in February rose 4.2 percent to 122,550 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), a record high for the month, Audi said on Sunday, fueled by demand for the new-generation A3 compact series and revamped A6 saloon.

January and February combined sales were up 7.4 percent to a record 260,250 vehicles on strong demand from China, Germany and the United States, its top three markets, Audi said.

Stuttgart-based Daimler (DAIGn.DE) last week posted record February deliveries of 120,270 vehicles for its core Mercedes-Benz division, up 14.6 percent from a year earlier to bring its two-month tally to 246,135 autos.

Ingolstadt-based Audi last month introduced revamped versions of its A1 compact and Q3 SUV to Europe and will later this year launch new generations of its top-selling A4 model and flagship Q7 SUV.

Luxury-sales champion BMW (BMWG.DE) is expected to publish its February deliveries next week.

Audi will publish full-year results on March 10.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.