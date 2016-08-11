VW's Audi posts 2.3 percent rise in July sales

The Audi logo is seen at the entrance of the Audi powerplant in Brussels, Belgium September 28, 2015.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi (VOWG_p.DE) sold 2.3 percent more cars in July on growing demand for the redesigned top-selling A4 saloon, though kept trailing behind German luxury rivals BMW (BMWG.DE) and Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE).

Audi's global sales increased to 149,400 cars and sport-utility vehicles from 146,073 a year earlier, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker said on Thursday, with its year-to-date deliveries up 5.2 percent to 1.10 million cars.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz last week posted a 9.4 percent increase in sales to 163,770 cars, its best-ever July result, compared with a 4 percent gain at BMW's core brand to 153,392.

After seven months, Mercedes-Benz is on course to become the world's biggest luxury carmaker by sales, replacing BMW which has kept the lead since 2005.