Audi says August sales up 2.9 percent on Chinese demand for compact cars

The logo of Audi is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, April 25, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi (VOWG_p.DE) increased global sales 2.9 percent in August on strong demand in its key Chinese market for luxury compact cars including the A3 and Q3 models.

The Volkswagen-owned division on Tuesday said deliveries rose to 132,350 autos last month from 128,647 a year earlier, with eight-month sales up 4.9 percent at 1.23 million.

Sales in China were up 8.8 percent at 49,154 cars, expanding year-to-date registrations in Audi's largest market 6.8 percent to 361,315.

German luxury rival BMW (BMWG.DE) earlier on Tuesday reported a 5 percent increase in brand sales to 142,554 cars, with eight-month sales up 5.5 percent at 1.28 million.