September 13, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Audi says August sales up 2.9 percent on Chinese demand for compact cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Audi is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, April 25, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi (VOWG_p.DE) increased global sales 2.9 percent in August on strong demand in its key Chinese market for luxury compact cars including the A3 and Q3 models.

The Volkswagen-owned division on Tuesday said deliveries rose to 132,350 autos last month from 128,647 a year earlier, with eight-month sales up 4.9 percent at 1.23 million.

Sales in China were up 8.8 percent at 49,154 cars, expanding year-to-date registrations in Audi's largest market 6.8 percent to 361,315.

German luxury rival BMW (BMWG.DE) earlier on Tuesday reported a 5 percent increase in brand sales to 142,554 cars, with eight-month sales up 5.5 percent at 1.28 million.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

